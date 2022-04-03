The total number of cases of covid-19 in Brazil, since the beginning of the pandemic, stood at 29.9 million. In 24 hours, 7,210 positive diagnoses were confirmed, according to data released in the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The number of patients in follow-up is 554,362. The term is given to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were not discharged or progressed to death.

The number of lives lost to the new coronavirus reached 660,147. According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, based on data sent by state secretariats, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 is São Paulo (167,485), followed by Rio de Janeiro (72,858) and Minas Gerais (60,879). Between yesterday and today (3), 39 deaths were recorded across the country.

There are 3,098 deaths under investigation – cases in which the patient died, but the cause of death still needs to be proven by further examinations and procedures.

To date, 28,784,928 people have recovered from Covid-19, which corresponds to 96% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Today’s bulletin (3) did not include data updates for the Federal District, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro and Tocantins.

Disclosure / Ministry of Health

