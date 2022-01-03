WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States Congress is seeing an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases, with the seven-day positivity rate at a Capitol testing site rising to 13% from just 1% at the end of November, said the assistant physician to the US Legislative on Monday.

The majority of coronavirus infections on Capitol Hill have occurred among those vaccinated, with the Ômicron variant accounting for about 61% and the Delta variant 38%, based on a limited December 15 sample, Dr. Brian Monahan said in a letter to congressmen and congressional officials this Monday.

The surge in infections on Capitol Hill comes as the number of new Covid-19 cases in the United States has doubled in the past seven days, to an average of 418,000 per day, according to a Reuters count.

Monahan noted that sudden infections among those vaccinated on Capitol Hill did not lead to hospitalizations, serious complications or deaths, a fact that he said demonstrates the importance of vaccinations.

The US government has urged vaccinated Americans to take a booster dose and called for the immunization of unvaccinated people, who are at much higher risk of suffering a serious case of Covid-19 and dying.

About 65% of Covid-19 cases on Capitol Hill were symptomatic, according to the letter. In other cases, people who tested positive showed no symptoms.

The US Senate returned to activity on Monday after a year-end break, but met only for a brief session due to a blizzard that also forced the Capitol test site to close early.

(Reporting by David Morgan)

