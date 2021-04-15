COVID-19 infections have reported another week-to-week to fall in the Valencian Community as hospital numbers show a significant reduction.

Figures published this evening (April 15) show 220 new cases today compared to 311 on April 8.

On a day-to-day basis, the total is 60 more than yesterday.

The Valencian Community now averages 35.57 cases per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 202.78 cases per 100,000.

Five deaths were reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,241.

Hospital admissions are continuing to tumble after a period when there was very little downward movement.

Hospitalizations today stand at 322, compared to 353 yesterday, and 383 on Tuesday.

There are 64 ICU patients, a fall of nine over 24 hours and 12 less than a week ago.

12 outbreaks, all of social origin, have been reported in the Valencian Community, with four outbreaks in Valencia City.

READ MORE REGIONAL BORDER CLOSURES COULD STILL HAPPEN EVEN AFTER STATE OF ALARM ENDS IN MAY