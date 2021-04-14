NEW COVID-19 infections are marginally up on a week-to-week basis according to the latest figures for the Valencia region published today (April 14).

160 new cases were reported today compared to 149 on April 7 and 237 two weeks ago.

The day-to-day total has more than doubled from 83 yesterday.

Wednesday totals have always shown an increase on the Tuesday statistics in recent months, and so the indicative seven-day figure of a small rise is more significant.

Today’s figure continues the indications of recent days that there has not been a massive upsurge in cases after the Easter holiday, at least for now.

The rises are also lower than those being experienced in other Spanish regions ..

Eight additional fatalities were announced today in the region, which takes the pandemic death toll to 7,236.

After a slight rise yesterday, hospital admissions have produced the biggest daily fall seen in April and stand at 353 compared to last night’s total of 383.

On a week-to-week there are now 40 fewer hospitalizations and the total is the lowest this year.

There are 73 people in intensive care units, a reduction of four since yesterday and six less than a week ago.

11 new outbreaks were recorded in the region, with the largest in Castellon de la Plana consisting of eight cases.

READ MORE SPAIN PUBLISHES COVID-19 VACCINATION SCHEDULE FOR EACH AGE GROUP