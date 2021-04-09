THE latest COVID-19 new case figures in the Valencian Community have gone down today (April 9) both on a weekly and a day-to-day basis.

The health ministry say that 173 new coronavirus cases have been detected since yesterday evening’s update, a fall of 138 over 24 hours, and 33 less than last Friday.

Yesterday’s total was the highest for a month and today’s news has slightly reduced imminent concerns of an upward spike in cases that is happening elsewhere across Spain.

Six additional fatalities have been reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,209, with 40 deaths over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations stand at 377, two less than yesterday, and 27 less than on April 2.

74 patients are in ICUs, which is a fall of two over 24 hours, and 20 less on a week-to-week analysis.

No details of outbreaks in the Valencian Community were provided today.

The Valencian government has relaxed current restrictions from April 12 which will allow more people to meet both indoors and outdoors.

