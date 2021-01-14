ROJALES mayor, Antonio Perez, is appealing to all citizens to act responsibly in light of positive COVID-19 cases DOUBLING in a week.

The Rojales municipality includes Quesada, one of the most densely-populated areas of British expats in Spain.

He announced that a total of 46 people have tested positive within the municipality over the last seven days, twice as many as in the previous week.

Perez considers the situation as “very worrying”, based on the continuous rise in cases.

MAJOR OF ROJALES: Antonio Perez

The mayor had a virtual meeting yesterday (January 13) with authorities at Torrevieja Hospital, after which he reported the new figures and the potential reason behind them.

Antonio Perez said: “We are suffering the effects of the Christmas holidays, now counting mainly the cases of New Year’s Eve.”

Over the next week until January 21, I have predicted more increases in cases, and said, “we are facing a very complicated situation.”

In light of this, he demanded prudence from citizens, ensuring all protective measures are adhered to,

He also reminded people that the city council is at their disposal, via the Rojales health centers supported by the Policia Local who are maintaining a continuous vigilance of compliance in the area.