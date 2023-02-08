BecauseFifth week in a row, the Covid-19 pandemic continued downward, going from three thousand 011 confirmed cases on average per day in epidemiological week four, which includes from January 22 to 28; to 1,771 in the fifth, from January 29 to February 4.

Hospital occupancy of general beds for Covid-19 care decreased from six to five percent, while that of beds with a mechanical fan remained at two percent, the Ministry of Health announced through the Weekly Technical Report.

The agency explained that in epidemiological week five of 2023, a daily average of one death from the SARS-CoV-2 virus was recorded, while in the previous week the average per day was nine.

Regarding the National Vaccination Strategy, coverage is 84 percent in all population segments. By age groups, it reaches 91 percent in people over 18 years of age; 64 percent in adolescents; and 61 percent in girls and boys between the ages of five and 11.

In the winter season, the risk of respiratory infections such as COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) increases, so It is essential to maintain basic prevention measures, such as the correct placement of face masks and its use in accordance with the provisions of each locality, as well as maintaining a healthy distance, frequent hand washing with soap and water or application of alcohol-gel as many times as necessary and ventilation of spaces, with the purpose of reducing the risk of contagion .

In case of symptoms of respiratory infection, it is recommended to seek medical attention, not self-medicate and, if possible, stay at home.

