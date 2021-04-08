COVID-19 daily infection figures have reached their highest total in nearly month across the Valencian Community.

Today’s (April 8) update from the regional health ministry declared 311 cases.

It’s the largest daily figure since March 12 when 310 infections were announced.

It’s 123 more than a week ago on the indicative seven-day comparison, and a rise of 162 on yesterday’s total,

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, today announced a modest relaxation in restrictions from April 12 but warned that an analysis of wastewater had detected an uptake in the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, regional rates are still far lower than the rest of Spain and are the best in Europe.

Six deaths were reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,203.

Hospital admissions and ICU patient numbers are continuing to fall.

Hospitalizations stand at 379, 14 less than yesterday, and 25 fewer than on April 1.

There are 76 ICU patients, which is three fewer over 24 hours, and 18 less than a week ago.

Ten new outbreaks have been reported since yesterday and all of social origin.

The largest one is in La Vall d’Uixo consisting of seven cases.

