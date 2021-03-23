NEW coronavirus cases have dipped below three figures on a Tuesday for the first time since last summer in the Valencian Community.

Regional health ministry figures published tonight (March 23) show just 90 new COVID-19 cases today compared to 223 a week ago, and 65 less than yesterday.

Six weeks ago on February 9, the Tuesday evening total was reported as 4,310, as the Valencian Community remains well above other Spanish regions in dramatically reducing new infections.

Fatalities are continuing to fall with eight deaths today to take the pandemic total to 7,074.

A blip in the latest figures is the first rise in hospitalizations for a long time.

Today’s total is 489 compared to Monday’s figure of 478, but it is still 80 fewer than a week ago on March 16.

Another piece of good news is that patients in intensive care have shown a significant fall in just a day.

ICUs have 19 fewer patients than yesterday with a total of 119, a fall of 36 over seven days.

Just ten outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community, with two outbreaks of seven cases each in Alginet and Quart de Poblet.