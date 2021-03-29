STEADY and significant falls in new COVID-19 infections appear to have bottomed-out according to Valencian heath ministry figures this evening (March 29).

A total of 363 new COVID cases have been reported since Friday, which is 11 more than the previous weekend, but still appreciably better than 437 a fortnight ago.

The numbers are in tandem with other parts of Spain which are showing a rise, but the Valencian Community is still below 30 cases per 100,000 residents, which is the lowest rate in the country.

13 deaths have been reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,137 people in the region.

Hospitalizations have barely changed over the weekend, with 446 patients being treated for coronavirus, compared to 450 on Friday.

Admissions over the last seven days have only gone down by 32 patients.

The number of people in intensive care has gone up by two patients since Friday to 102 in the first rise for some weeks.

The ICU figure a week ago was 138.

Only five outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community, all caused by social contact.

Two of the outbreaks were in Valencia City, with the others in Benidorm, Banyeres de Mariola, and Silla.

Yesterday Valencian president, Ximo Puig, hinted that current restrictions like hospitality having to shut at 6.00 pm might be eased once it comes to renewing the measures past April 12.

Puig did not make the important provision that it would depend on what infection rate changes might kick in following the Easter period.