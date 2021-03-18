178 new COVID-19 cases were announced tonight (March 18) in the Valencian Community which on the indicative week-to-week comparison is 122 down on the total on March 11.

The figures from the regional health ministry showed the usual Thursday rise on the Wednesday total which was 144.

On February 18, 3,605 cases were reported in the region.

The major downward infection trend is continuing to be maintained with Valencia having the lowest new case rate in Spain as well as in Europe according to figures published yesterday.

Based on the current trend, some of the daily weekday totals could go down to double digits next week, but there’s no sign of the regional government loosening its tight grip on the severest restrictions in the country.

Just seven deaths from the coronavirus were reported since yesterday’s update which recorded ten fatalities, and is 13 lower over seven days.

The pandemic death toll in the Valencian Community now stands at 7,038 people.

Hospitalizations have dropped by 163 patients over a week to a total of 500, and a drop of 33 on yesterday.

There are 145 ICU patients compared to 178 on March 11, and four less than yesterday.

Outbreaks continue to be very low with just five reported today.

The biggest one was in Alicante Province with ten cases in San Vicente del Raspeig originated through social contact.