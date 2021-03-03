While the restrictions have been linked for a year, the specter of a new turn of the screw hangs over part of the country. Extended confinement on weekends? Reinforced curfew? The Prime Minister is expected to speak this Thursday evening to make his last arbitrations, concerning in particular the situation of the 20 departments placed under reinforced surveillance last week. It’s hard to guess what will come out of it. But facing parliamentarians on Tuesday, Jean Castex set the tone: “The coming weeks are going to be difficult. “

For now, the government is relying on a territorialized approach, to stem the spread of the virus, boosted by the different variants. The Alpes-Maritimes coast and the urban community of Dunkirk were thus placed a week ago, under confinement at the weekend. It is still too early to see the effects. But in Dunkirk, the incidence rate has exceeded a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants. And the hospital had to transfer 80 intensive care patients to other establishments.

Some hospitals already saturated

In departments under pressure, the virus is still circulating widely and some hospitals are approaching saturation, which is one of the most worrying warning signs. In the Hauts-de-France region, hospital pressure is close to 100%, as in the Rhône, at 90%. In these departments, the positivity rate approaches or exceeds 10%. Nationally, nearly 3,600 people with the virus were being treated in intensive care on Tuesday evening, a figure that has increased slightly over the past 24 hours, according to Public Health France. The percentage of positive tests, nationwide, was 7.3% compared to 6% in mid-February.

In this context, Humanity interviewed caregivers working in these territories. What emerges from it? Weariness, fear of sorting patients, fed up with the lack of freedom, the psychological consequences, impatience in the face of the slowness of the vaccination campaign or even the absence of a real government strategy …