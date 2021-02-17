Doctor of the highest category, otolaryngologist Vladimir Zaitsev in an interview with “Reedus” on Tuesday, February 16, named coronavirus infection as one of the reasons for bad breath.

According to the specialist, often bad breath indicates a disease of the bronchopulmonary system, and this is becoming an especially frequent symptom of COVID-19.

“If a person has tracheitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, pneumonia no matter what course, then there is an increased amount of pulmonary microflora, exceeding the norm. It is its decomposition that provokes an unpleasant smell, ”explained ENT.

The doctor noted that if a person, when exhaling, feels an unpleasant odor from the mouth, and to this are added cough and other alarming symptoms of a new type of coronavirus – flu-like condition, lethargy, heaviness in the head – then the probability of COVID-19 is quite high, the TV channel notes. “360”…

February 4 Head of the Department of Allergology and Immunology of the Central Clinical Hospital of the Russian Academy of Sciences, allergist-immunologist, assistant of the Department of Immunology of the Russian National Research Medical University named after N.I. Pirogova Evgenia Parshina named the main causes of bad breath. According to her, the main reasons for the appearance of halitosis are called poor oral hygiene, caries, plaque on the tongue. Also, the problem may appear with chronic tonsillitis or smoking.