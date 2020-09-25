It’s a long wait that Brigitte Oreille did not expect at all. This New Caledonian resident has been stuck in the metropolis since August. Returns to the Pacific island are indeed trickling due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

For the moment protected from the virus thanks to its island location, New Caledonia, where very few cases of Covid-19 are reported, imposes a fortnight on all people arriving by plane. The problem: the number of places to stay in isolation is limited in Caledonian hotels. So there is a long queue to get back to the island.

“There is no case of Covid so the population is afraid”, testifies Brigitte Oreille who under current conditions will not be able to go to Caledonia before … March. A very difficult wait for this woman whose family lives on the island.