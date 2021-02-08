On February 1, an Emirates cargo plane touched down on the tarmac at Tambo Airport in Johannesburg. On board, the first doses of AstraZenecca vaccine, from India. A million doses to start, then 500 000 more soon. Finally, the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 could begin around February 15 in South Africa. First, health workers needed to be immunized. Then phase 2 of the vaccination concerned essential workers, people over 60 and the entire population over 18 with comorbidities, such as diabetes or AIDS. Alas, the start of the vaccination program was suspended on February 7 after a study showing effective “limited” against the local variant of the virus.

This joint study, carried out by the universities of Wits (Johannesburg) and Oxford, has just demonstrated some vaccine ineffectiveness AstraZeneca to work against the South African variant of the disease. In fact, it offers only limited protection in cases of medium and low contamination. Admittedly, the tests concerned a very small sample, 2000 young people, not suffering from any pathology. But the vaccine was not effective against the variant found in South Africa, study officials said.





A Covid mobile test unit is deployed in the township of Mamelodi, east of Pretoria in South Africa, on January 20, 2021. (PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

However, AstraZeneca does not question the effectiveness of its vaccine in extreme cases. “We continue to believe that our vaccine can protect against severe forms of the disease. Its action on neutralizing antibodies is comparable to that of other vaccines known to be effective in severe cases “, reacted the company in a press release.

But precisely, responds in echo Shabir Madhi, the head of the study for the University of Wits, “what the study does not say is whether or not the vaccine protects against severe cases of the disease”.

Anyway, South Africa has on the spot halted vaccine delivery. The doses are stored pending further studies. Obviously, this will delay the launch of the vaccination campaign by as much.

According to the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, “Our scientists must, quickly, sit down together and determine which approach we are going to use in order to effectively deploy the AstraZeneca vaccine.” “What conditions have to be met, what we have to do about it all. This is the mission that is given to our scientists.”, he added. No plan B is therefore currently on the agenda.

In a recent intervention, President Ramaphosa had announced that the country would receive in addition to the AstraZeneca vaccine 12 million vaccine doses as part of the UN plan Covax. But he did not specify the date or the nature of the vaccines. However, it could be the AstraZeneca vaccine, because of the distribution made very early.

The good news for the country may come last digits concerning the evolution of the epidemic. Less than 2,500 new cases on February 7, while the peak was reached on January 9 with 21,000 cases.

In the Western Cape province, one of the most affected by the disease, the test positivity rate fell from 50% during this peak, to less than 15% at the end of January. The decrease is also significant with regard to hospitalizations. Over the past seven days, admissions have dropped by half, according to the Prime Minister’s office from the province, Alan Winde.





Since February 2, 2020, bars in South Africa are open again. The sale of take-out alcohol is also permitted. (LUCA SOLA / AFP)

Accompanying this improvement, the authorities have eased restrictions without removing them. The curfew is maintained but pushed back from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The sale of alcohol is again allowed four days a week and taverns now welcome customers. Parks and beaches will also be re-authorized to the public. South Africa is blowing a little, but nothing is won yet. With 46,000 deaths and more than 1.5 million cases, it is the most affected country on the continent.