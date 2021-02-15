Faced with the Covid-19 epidemic and the spread of variants, Germany decided, Sunday, February 14, to close some of its borders with the Czech Republic and Austrian Tyrol. Guest of franceinfo, Yves Pascouau, responsible for the European programs of the Res Publica association, believes that Germany “shows that today, it decides alone, in a context which would call for more coordination and cooperation between States” Europeans. Also senior researcher associated with the Jacques-Delors Institute, he regrets a “total cacophony” between the countries of the Union.

franceinfo: What effect has this decision, and more generally the Covid-19 crisis, on the strength and cohesion of the European Union?

Yves Pascouau: The effects seem to be quite negative. We have seen for a number of years now that the issue of internal border controls has been on the political agenda very often, even very recurrently. Today, we are taking a further step and the consequence is twofold, in my opinion. It is of a psychological nature because we can clearly see that the psychological weight of the border remains very strong, both in the minds of citizens and in the minds of decision-makers. But then, it is the idea that it is behind my national border that I am best protected.

However, as the European Commission says, it is not a border that will prevent a virus from changing country or elsewhere, all infectious diseases and virologists are also saying so. We have here the symbol of a national border and therefore of a very strong national sovereignty, whereas precisely, it is possibly in the cooperation, the coordination of operations that the solutions must be found.

I would be very happy to find a European citizen today who understands what are the rules that apply between the different European states, between a PCR test which is valid, not valid, for how long, from when, since what moment ? All this gives the image of an absolute cacophony and in reality, to ensure more stability and more serenity, we need more Europe. However, the example we have today is less Europe.

We are talking about a country, Germany, which is a heavyweight in the European Union …

Absolutely. But Germany is not at its first attempt. You have to be an observer to find out. Germany has been announcing the reinstatement of internal border controls for many years now, in particular because of the migration crisis. However, the migration crisis is over.

Germany maintains internal border controls outside the existing rules. Today, she takes a further step by telling us: “I am closing the border”. The difference between the two is that for the migration issue, it is a bit complicated, we are in the context of a violation of the Schengen rules since the reestablishment of internal border controls must respond to a set of rules very specific.

However, today, the closure of the border as presented by Germany comes under a provision of the treaty which is Article 72, which says that European rules do not affect the exercise of the responsibility of States for the maintenance of public order and public security. So Germany here is exercising its absolute power in terms of sovereignty. But in reality, it shows that today, it decides alone, in a context which would call for more coordination and cooperation between States.

The principle of the Schengen agreement is freedom of movement. Does that mean that with such decisions this principle could be endangered in the more or less long term?

It has nevertheless been many years, since 2015 in reality, that Schengen is sick, or that Schengen suffers, because the States apply the rules a little bit as they see fit, but also because the European Commission does not do its job. work, you have to be pretty clear on that. The European Commission should hold states to account for reestablishing controls a little bit as they wish.

There are rules and the guardian of the treaties, the European Commission, is supposed to hold states to account and explain to them why they are re-establishing internal border controls. She doesn’t. The lack of action by the European Commission in this area leads states to use the rules and apply them as they wish. The reality is that today we may have to put some order in Europe. It is complicated and it is all the more complicated, as you mean, when it is one of the very big heavyweights of the European Union who acts in this way.