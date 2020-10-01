The intensive care unit at Jacques-Cartier hospital, in Massy (Essonne), April 9, 2020. Illustrative photo. (YANN CASTANIER / HANS LUCAS / AFP)

According to the boss of senators LR Bruno Retailleau and the MEP EELV Yannick Jadot, there are no more intensive care beds today in France than there were during the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic. “Why did Mr. Véran, a few months ago, say ‘in the fall we will have 12,000 resuscitation beds’? How many do we have today? Not one more than what we had a few months ago “, said the boss of LR senators, Bruno Retailleau, interviewed Thursday, October 1 on BFM.

️ Did the Government tell the French in clear terms what its strategy was to manage the crisis in # COVID19 ? There is a problem with anticipation. #BourdinDirect pic.twitter.com/q8SJc4pJmN – Bruno Retailleau (@BrunoRetailleau) October 1, 2020

The day before, the ecologist MEP Yannick Jadot made the same point on RTL : “That after the mask affair (…) there is not a single resuscitation bed more than in March, we have exceeded the threshold of incompetence of this government.” If both are talking about lasting beds, they are indeed right. But other beds “emergency” are well promised by the ministry.

The Ministry of Health confirms that before the crisis France had 5,000 resuscitation beds available throughout the country and that it still has as many to this day. However, at the peak of the epidemic, 7,027 beds were mobilized, specifies the General Directorate of the provision of care (DGOS). Thus, 17,000 patients were able to receive intensive care from March to mid-June, during the first wave of the Covid-19 epidemic. The Ministry of Health did not choose to increase the number of resuscitation beds available year-round in hospitals because “normally you don’t need that many beds”, justifies the cabinet of Minister Olivier Véran. On the other hand, the Minister of Health has indeed promised additional beds available “if the situation requires it”.

Bruno Retailleau says that there are no additional resuscitation beds when the Minister of Health had promised 12,000. Olivier Véran promised well, at the end of August, 12,000 intensive care beds but only “if the situation requires it”. The minister never promised to open new permanent beds. The 12,000 beds promised correspond to beds which are not in place but can be released depending on the evolution of the situation. It was the regional health agencies that worked with public and private hospitals to estimate the number of beds that could be requisitioned to deal with a new outbreak of the virus. However, to unblock so many beds, the ministry confirms that it would be necessary in particular to go through the deprogramming of operations and that this is therefore a “emergency situation in the face of the epidemic”.

Some health unions, however, doubt the possibility of really unblocking these 12,000 beds. Trained personnel are needed to take care of the resuscitation beds, “we risk running out of arms”, says the SUD Santé union. If for its part the Ministry of Health affirms that measures have been taken with “more HR resources”, unions say there are not the necessary staff, especially because many caregivers came out of the first wave exhausted and may not want to engage again in a battle against the virus.