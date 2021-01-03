Soon an additional turn of the screw in the United Kingdom? Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday January 3 that more severe restrictions could be decided in England to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus, attributed in part to a new variant of the virus.

The UK is one of the most bereaved countries in Europe by the virus, with 74,570 dead. Within 24 hours, an additional 57,725 people tested positive for the virus, according to the latest official data released on Saturday, January 2.

“We may have to do things in the next few weeks which will be more difficult in several parts of the country,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC. He added that the closure of schools, a measure taken in late March during the first wave of the pandemic, “is one of those things”.

Even though the Conservative leader has said that educating children is a “priority”, he stressed that it was necessary to recognize “the impact of the new variant of the virus”. Three quarters of the population has so far been reconfigured and the start of the school year postponed for some students, especially in London and in the south-east of England, particularly affected by the rise in cases.

In areas where schools are open, Boris Johnson encouraged parents to send their children there, stressing that they were there in “security”. “The risk for children and young people is very very low”, he assured.

From Monday, the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca group will be administered in the United Kingdom. A total of 530,000 doses are available as of Monday, and tens of millions of doses should be available by the end of March, the United Kingdom having ordered a total of 100 million doses.

More than a million people in the UK have already received a dose of the vaccine from the US-German alliance Pfizer / BioNtech, deployed since December 8.