No exit for Brigitte Macron. The wife of the President of the Republic, is in contact with Covid-19, without showing any symptoms, and is in isolation for seven days, his entourage said Monday, October 19.

“Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday October 15 with a person declared positive for Covid-19 on Monday October 19 and presenting symptoms of the disease. In accordance with the recommendations of the health authorities, she will observe a period of isolation of seven days “, said the team of the First Lady.

Brigitte Macron will also take precautions in her private life, said the same source, without giving more details. She will not be able to get to the tribute for Samuel paty, the teacher beheaded Friday October 16.