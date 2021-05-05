Espanyol confirmed, late in the afternoon of this Wednesday, the existence of a positive for COVID-19 on your first team, which was alerted by the antigen test to which the entire squad was subjected in the morning, before training, and confirmed a PCR performed during the afternoon.

It is, although the club obviously does not provide more data, of A football player. It is already isolated, as the canons of LaLiga and the Ministry of Health mandate, and must remain at home for the next ten days, at the very least, so Real Zaragoza-Espanyol this Saturday will be lost without any doubt, in which the parrots will seal the mathematical promotion to First Division in the event of a tie or victory.

Has learned to live Espanyol, like many other clubs, with the pandemic since 14 months ago the first cases were detected within the staff. At least ten occurred at the beginning of the pandemic, among them Wu Lei, Matías Vargas and Leandro Cabrera, which were joined by more at the beginning of the preseason, as well as Javi Puado, who had already tested positive at the end of his journey on loan to Real Zaragoza, the rival precisely this Saturday.

Likewise, at the level of false positiveyes, it was detected one in the coaching staff on October 7 which finally was not, unlike Adrián Embarba, who did have to keep quarantine, and more exaggerated was what happened on the 24th of that same month, when the antigens detected three positives that forced the trip to Tenerife to be delayed, to play the next day, but PCR revealed that none of the three actually had COVID-19. Victor Campuzano, in November, and Óscar Melendo and Lluís López, at the end of March, had been the last real cases to date.