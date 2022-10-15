





State and municipal health departments recorded 2,216 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours across the country. According to the bodies, nine deaths from complications associated with the disease were confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the update from the Ministry of Health released this Saturday (15), which has no updated information for 11 states and the Federal District, as shown in the table below.

With the new information, the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic now totals 34,748,678.

The number of cases being monitored for covid-19 is at 104,692. The term is used to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were not discharged or resulted in death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 687,153 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,219 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 33,956,833 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to more than 97% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

States

According to the balance sheet of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (175,252), Rio de Janeiro (75,758), Minas Gerais (63,835) and Paraná (45,378).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164), Roraima (2,174) and Tocantins (4,205).

Vaccination

Until this Saturday, the Vaccinometer of the Ministry of Health pointed out that 485,752,640 doses of vaccines against covid-19 had been applied in the country, since the beginning of the immunization campaign. Of these total vaccine applications, 180 million are first dose, 161.6 million are second dose and 5 million are single dose.







