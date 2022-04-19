Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has registered 30,261,088 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (18) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of deaths from the disease is 662,026.

In 24 hours, 8,470 cases were recorded. In the same period, 66 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

According to the same bulletin, 29,262,483 people (96.7%) have recovered from the disease and 336,579 cases are being monitored.

Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

States

São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.34 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.34 million) and Paraná (2.43 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (124.4 thousand). Then appears Roraima (155.3 thousand) and Amapá (160.3 thousand).

Regarding deaths, São Paulo has the highest number of deaths (167,854), followed by Rio de Janeiro (73,146) and Minas Gerais (61,114). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (1,996), Amapá (2,128) and Roraima (2,147).

Vaccination

To date, 409.2 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 174.2 million with the first dose and 153.3 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.8 million people. Another 72.9 million have already received the booster dose.

