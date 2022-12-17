State and municipal health departments registered 22,584 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country. According to the organs, 53 deaths due to complications associated with the disease were also confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the Ministry of Health update released this Saturday (17), with the exception of information from 14 states, which no longer report data on weekends.

With the new information, the total number of people infected by the new coronavirus during the pandemic already amounts to 35,892,110.

The number of cases being monitored for covid-19 stands at 658,468. The term is given to designate cases notified in the last 14 days that were not discharged and did not result in death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 691,863 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,191 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation of whether the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 34,541,779 people have recovered from covid-19. The number corresponds to 96.3% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, the number recorded daily tends to be smaller due to the difficulty of feeding the databases by the municipal and state health departments. On Tuesdays, the amount is generally higher due to the update of cases accumulated over the weekends.

Covid-19 Bulletin – 12/17/2022/Disclosure/ Ministry of Health

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (176,876), Rio de Janeiro (76,288), Minas Gerais (64,203), Paraná (45,621) and Rio Grande do Sul (41,377).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,035), Amapá (2,165), Roraima (2,178), Tocantins (4,208) and Sergipe (6,475).

Vaccination

Until this Saturday, the Ministry of Health’s vaccinometer showed that a total of 496,596,956 doses of vaccines against covid-19 had been applied in the country since the beginning of the immunization campaign. Of these total vaccine applications, 181.3 million are first dose, 163.7 million are second and 5 million are single dose.

The booster dose has already been applied to more than 102 million people and the second extra dose or fourth dose to just over 39.4 million. The panel also registers 4.9 million doses as “additional”, which are those applied to those who had received Janssen’s immunizer, in a single dose.