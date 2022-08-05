





State and municipal health departments recorded 40,433 more cases of covid-19 in 24 hours across the country and 261 deaths from complications associated with the disease in the same period. The data are in the update of the Ministry of Health released this Thursday (4). According to the ministry, Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of deaths in this balance sheet.

With the new information, the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus in the country during the pandemic amounts to 33,964,494.

The number of covid-19 cases under follow-up stands at 641,801. The expression is used to designate cases notified in the last 14 days in which there was no discharge or death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 679,536 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,233 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation into the cause (if it was covid-19) still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 32,643,157 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to 96% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, the state with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far is São Paulo (173,160), followed by Rio de Janeiro (74,924), Minas Gerais (63,087), Paraná (44,570) and Rio Grande. do Sul (40,521).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,019), Amapá (2,153), Roraima (2,158), Tocantins (4,188) and Sergipe (6,416).








