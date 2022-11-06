Brazil recorded, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 1,077 new cases and six deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,851,450 cases and 688,348 deaths from the disease have been recorded.

The bulletin also recorded 86,000 cases in follow-up and 34,076,743 people who have recovered from the disease, representing 97.8% of those infected.

Saturday’s data did not include the number of cases and deaths from Acre, Bahia, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, from Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, São Paulo and Tocantins.

States

São Paulo is the unit of the Federation with the highest number of cases and deaths, with 6.15 million and 175,640 deaths. In terms of cases, the Southeast state is followed by Minas Geras (3.89 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The lowest number of cases was recorded in Acre (149,916), Roraima (175,594) and Amapá (178,467).

In terms of deaths, São Paulo is followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,881) and Minas Gerais (63,887). The lowest death rates were recorded in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, 488.73 million doses of vaccine have been applied so far, of which 180.4 million are first doses, 162.4 million are second doses and 5 million are single doses.

Booster shots exceed 100 million, second booster shots are 35.6 million and additional shots 4.8 million.