The Ministry of Health informed today (28) that Brazil has reached the mark of 320 million vaccines applied against covid-19. According to the folder, the broad immunization of the population generated a reduction in the number of cases of infected people, deaths and the occupation of ICU beds.

According to the data, 143 million Brazilians have completed the vaccine cycle, 161 million are immunized with the first dose of the vaccine and 16 million received at least one booster dose.

“With the advance of vaccination, it was possible to reduce by more than 90% the number of deaths and the number of cases of covid-19, when compared to the peak of the pandemic, in April 2021. Today, in Brazil, we have the lowest number of deaths by covid-19 since April 2020”, highlights the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

With the reduction in cases of covid-19, the federal government defined, on the 20th of this month, the rules for donating vaccines to other countries, through the Covax consortium.

The national production of AstraZeneca’s immunizing agents is made by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), after the arrival of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), which also started to be made in Brazil. Pfizer’s vaccines, with messenger RNA technology, will also be made in Brazil through the Eurofarma laboratory.

“Brazil will no longer be a vaccine importing country and will be a country that will produce vaccines”, completed the minister.

