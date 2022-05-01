The Ministry of Health updated today (1st) the numbers of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. According to the folder, the country had 6,263 new diagnoses of the disease and 16 deaths in 24 hours.

In total, the country has 30,454,499 records of the disease. Of these, 257,947 (0.8%) are still being monitored, that is, they are active cases of the disease.

In total, the pandemic resulted in 663,513 deaths in the country.

Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

The number of recovered is 97% of the total – 29.5 million Brazilians are considered cured.

The newsletter shows that there were 48 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in the last 3 days. There are also 3,202 deaths from SARS under investigation, which still require confirmatory laboratory tests.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (168,226), Rio de Janeiro (73,437), Minas Gerais (61,296), Paraná (43,103) and Rio Grande do Sul (39,294).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,002), Amapá (2,130), Roraima (2,148), Tocantins (4,153) and Sergipe (6,343).

Vaccination

Until this Wednesday (5), 415,038,767 doses were applied, 174.9 million with the 1st dose and 154.9 million with the 2nd dose. Another 75.4 million have already received the booster dose.

