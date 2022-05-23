Brazil has 90,525,481 people (42.1% of the population) immunized with a booster or an additional dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The information was released on the night of this Sunday, 22nd, by the press consortium whose Estadão is part. As for the first dose, 177,857,222 people (or 82.8% of the country’s population) took the vaccine. The second dose was administered to 165,481,720 people (77%). The consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments.

The post Covid-19: Brazil has 42.1% of the population vaccinated with booster or additional dose appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Covid19 #Brazil #population #vaccinated #booster #additional #dose #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO