Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has registered 29,832,179 cases of covid-19 and 678,762 deaths from the disease. The number of recovered is 28,464,436 and there are 798,901 cases in follow-up.

In 24 hours, 29,922 cases of the disease and 196 deaths were recorded. The data does not include updates on the number of cases for the Federal District and the states of Mato Grosso and Bahia.

States

São Paulo is the unit of the Federation with the highest number of cases (5.22 million) and deaths (167,100). In the number of cases, the Southeast state is followed by Minas Gerais (3.31 million) and Paraná (2.40 million). The lowest numbers of cases were recorded in Acre (123.77), Roraima (155,049) and Amapá (160,321).

In terms of number of deaths, Rio de Janeiro is the unit of the Federation with the second highest number of deaths (72.6 thousand), followed by Minas Gerais (60.7 thousand). The lowest number of deaths were recorded in Acre (1,992), Amapá (2,144) and Roraima (2,144).

