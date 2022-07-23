The Ministry of Health released today (23) new figures on the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the ministry, Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 26,000 new cases of the disease and 161 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 33.5 million confirmed cases and 676,900 registered deaths. Recovered cases total 31.9 million (95% of cases).

Covid-19 – 07/23/2022/Disclosure/ Ministry of Health

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated cases, with 5.8 million cases and 172,500 deaths. Next are Minas Gerais (3.7 million cases and 62.7 thousand deaths); Paraná (2.6 million cases and 44.3 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.6 million cases and 40.3 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health’s vaccinometer, 461.7 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, with 177.9 million of the first dose; 158.8 million from the second dose, plus 100.4 million from the first booster dose and 15 million from the second booster dose.