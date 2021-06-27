The number of people who did not resist covid-19 in Brazil rose to 512,735. In 24 hours, 1,593 deaths were registered.

The total number of people infected by the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic reached 18,386,894. Within 24 hours, 64,134 new cases were confirmed by health authorities.

The data are in the daily update of the Ministry of Health, released this Saturday night (26). The balance is produced from information provided by the state health departments.

There are, in all, 1,292,106 people with active cases of the disease being monitored by health professionals and 16,582,053 patients have already recovered.

States

In the list of states with the most deaths are São Paulo (125,916), Rio de Janeiro (55,153), Minas Gerais (45,718) and Rio Grande do Sul (31,077). The Federation units with fewer deaths are Roraima (1,731), Acre (1,736), Amapá (1,822), Tocantins (3,166) and Alagoas (5,260).

Vaccination

So far, 129.5 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been sent to states and municipalities. Of this total, 95.8 million doses were applied, with 70.3 million from the 1st dose and 25.4 million from the 2nd dose.

