Brazil registered this Friday (31) 10,282 cases of covid-19 and 72 deaths in 24 hours, according to data released by the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

According to the bulletin, there are 22,287,521 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 619,056 deaths. There are 21,584,402 people who have recovered from the disease and 84,063 cases are being followed up.

There are also 2,817 deaths from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) in investigations and 56 deaths from SARS by covid-19 in the last 3 days.

The bulletin did not bring data from Mato Grosso and Tocantins.

Covid-19 Epidemiological Bulletin – 12/31/2021/Disclosure/Ministry of Health

States

São Paulo is the state that concentrates the highest number of cases (4.4 million) and deaths (155.2 thousand). In the number of cases, the state of the Southeast is followed by Minas Gerais (2.2 million) and Paraná (1.6 million). In terms of the number of deaths, the second state with more deaths is Rio de Janeiro (69.4 thousand) and Minas Gerais (56.6 thousand).

The smallest number of cases are in Acre (88 thousand), Amapá (126 thousand) and Roraima (129 thousand). The three states also have the lowest number of deaths, with 1,851, 2,022 and 2,078, respectively.

