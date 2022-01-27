The number of Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours broke the second consecutive record in two days. Between yesterday and today, health authorities confirmed 228,954 new diagnoses of the disease. Yesterday, 224,567 cases were reported in 24 hours. The sum of people with covid-19 since the first case in the country reached 24,764,838

The number of cases being monitored for covid-19 exceeded two million, with 2,041,596. The term is given to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were neither discharged nor progressed to death.

The number of deaths caused by complications associated with covid-19 reached 625,085. In the last 24 hours, 672 deaths were recorded by health authorities. Yesterday, the information system yesterday counted 624,413 deaths caused by covid-19.

There are still 3,146 deaths under investigation. The deaths under investigation occur because there are cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 still requires further tests and procedures.

To date, 22,098,157 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to 89.2% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data are in the daily update of the Ministry of Health, released this Thursday (27). It consolidates the information sent by municipal and state health departments on cases and deaths associated with covid-19.

The numbers are generally lower on Sundays, Mondays or the days following holidays due to the reduction of teams to feed the data. On Tuesdays and two days after public holidays, there are usually more daily records due to the accumulation of updated data.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (157,209), Rio de Janeiro (69,776), Minas Gerais (57,093), Paraná (41,109) and Rio Grande do Sul (36,791).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (1,861), Amapá (2,045), Roraima (2,091), Tocantins (3,989) and Sergipe (6,081).

Vaccination

Until this Thursday (27), 351 million doses were applied, 163.6 million with the 1st dose and 151 million with the 2nd dose or single dose. Another 36.3 million have already received the booster dose.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

