Relatively spared by the positive cases in recent months, the city of Bordeaux (Gironde) is now in the red zone, like the entire department. It has exceeded the threshold of 60 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. “We feel that there is a strong circulation of the virus, so we expect to see the patients coming back”, says Prof. Alexandre Boyer.

Last week, around thirty CHU employees tested positive. A reassuring point, however, the hospital staff today say they are better prepared to take care of patients. They receive thousands of PCR tests every day and perform between 2,000 and 3,000 analyzes every day. 75 new respirators have been ordered. If the situation worsens in the department, it is already planned to use beds in the recovery rooms for resuscitation.

