Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday that it has ordered 72,000 Remedisivir injections for the treatment of Kovid-19 patients. The city saw the highest number of 2654 new cases on one day of infection on Wednesday. BMC said that it has decided to purchase it, considering the effect of the injection. Mumbai is one of the most affected places of Kovid-19 in the country where so far more than 2.05 lakh cases of infection have been reported and 8900 people have died.

18 thousand 317 new cases of corona in the state

In Maharashtra, 18317 new cases of corona virus infection were reported, after which the number of infected people has reached 13 lakh 84 thousand 446 on Wednesday. The Health Department has said that 481 people died in the state due to which the number of people who have died so far from this infection has increased to 36,662.

The department said that out of 481 deaths, 237 people have died during the last 48 hours while 115 infected have died a week ago. The department said that 129 other people died earlier. It said that after treatment on Wednesday, a total of 19,163 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of patients who have become infection-free to 10,88,322.

2.59 Lakh Active Cases

The department said that currently 2 lakh 59 thousand 33 patients are undergoing treatment in the state. Officials of the department said that 2654 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Mumbai due to which the number of infected people has increased to 2 lakh 5 thousand 268 while the death toll in Mumbai with 46 more deaths. Has reached 8,929. Health officials said that in the same way a total of 5743 new cases were reported in Mumbai division, which has brought the total number of infected to 4 lakh 81 thousand 103. So far, 15 thousand 851 infected have died in the area.

In the city of Pune, 1370 new cases of corona virus infection were reported, due to which the total number of infected people in the district has increased to 1 lakh 55 thousand 714 while the total number of deaths has increased to 3528 with the death of 28 infected. According to the number of infected in Pune division is 3 lakh 66 thousand 92 while the number of people who died has reached 7893. Similarly, the number of infected and dying in Nashik division is 1 lakh 83 thousand 736 and 3678 respectively.

Officials said that 93 thousand 875 cases have been reported in Kolhapur division while 2878 people have died. Similarly, in Aurangabad division, 52 thousand 303 people have been infected and the death toll is 1327.

According to the department, 67 lakh 85 thousand 205 samples have been tested in the state so far. The official said that 21 lakh 61 thousand 448 people are currently in segregation in their homes, while 29,178 others are in institutional segregation.

