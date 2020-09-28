An employee teleworking from her home. (CLAIRE LEYS / FRANCE-BLUE DRÔME-ARDÈCHE)

In all, between two hundred and three hundred teleworking agreements are currently being negotiated. A figure put forward by Benoît Serre, vice-president of ANDRH, the association of human resources directors, who is following this issue very closely. Two hundred or three hundred agreements, that is a considerable number of employees concerned: we are talking about companies like Danone, Schneider Electric, the Avril group, MGEN, Apec or Framatome. But SMEs are not left out. A consultant specializing in the implementation of teleworking, Xavier de Mazenod, explained to us that during a meeting which brought together ten SMEs in the Orne, no less than six companies were negotiating an agreement or a charter on teleworking. .

Most of the time, it is about extending and sustaining what already exists. According to Benoît Serre, those who had agreements that provided for a day or a day and a half per week are in the process of moving to two and a half or three days. It is also a question of extending teleworking to professions that were not concerned.

It takes time because the negotiations are not just about the number of days. Companies are taking the opportunity to thoroughly review their management model, their organization and their reporting system. A cultural revolution is underway. And then there are also sub issues. According to Benoît Serre, companies today pay between three euros and 80 euros per month to compensate for the costs incurred by employees. One point of particular concern to unions is the working conditions at home. Ergonomic seat, wide screen, even double screen. All this is negotiated foot by foot. Another field of negotiation: the place where teleworking takes place. With a tendency: some companies encourage their employees to work in “third places”, halfway between the head office and the home, history of solving computer security problems.