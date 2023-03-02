Covid-19 investigation: “4,148 deaths would have been avoided with the red zone”

With the establishment of the red zone – according to a calculation made by the consultant to the prosecutor of Bergamo, Andrea Crisanti – 4,148 deaths would have been avoided, “equal to the number of fewer deaths that would have occurred in the province of Bergamo, of which 55 in the Municipality of Alzano Lombardo and 108 in the Municipality of Nembro”. The prosecutors of Bergamo write it in the closing act of the investigations.

The investigation was concluded for 17 suspects. The main hypothesis is that of the crime of culpable epidemic. Among these are the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the former Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. Their files will be transferred to the Brescia prosecutor’s office, while the files of the other suspects remain in Bergamo, including the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana, the former councilor for welfare Giulio Gallera, the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità Silvio Brusaferro, the president of the Superior Health Council Franco Locatelli, the coordinator of the first scientific technical committee Agostino Miozzo, the former head of the civil protection Angelo Borrelli and the then scientific director of Spallanzani Giuseppe Ippolito.

In the investigation there are also the failure to update and the failure to apply the 2006 pandemic plan. In addition to the case of the Alzano hospital which was closed and reopened after a few hours.

THE INVESTIGATION OF TPI ON THE FAILURE TO CLOSE THE VAL SERIANA BY POINTS: