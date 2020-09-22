In March, Belgium had drawn up a list of countries and regions in the red zone and had banned its nationals from going there. This ban will be replaced from Friday September 25 by “notices strictly advising against travel in these areas”.

Rear machine. After having banned its nationals from traveling to countries classified in the red zone to control the Covid-19 epidemic, the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Philippe Goffin, announced on Tuesday September 22 the removal of this ban as of September 25. “Travel bans in red zones will be replaced by notices strictly advising against traveling in these zones. This is a return to the principle of the formulation of travel notices as it existed before the Covid crisis”, he said in a press release.

Why such a change ? “This government decision is part of its desire for greater European coordination. Until now, we were the only European country to prohibit and not to advise against travel in red zones”, explains Philippe Goffin. The Belgian Foreign Minister sees this decision “an important step towards real coordination which Belgium calls for as quickly as possible and on which it is actively working”. Since the start of the pandemic, Belgium has recorded 103,392 cases and 9,950 deaths.