A Parliament reduced to a role of extra, elected officials and citizens barely concerted, vertical, authoritarian governance … The health crisis linked to Covid-19 and its management by the executive continue to reveal new democratic flaws. The umpteenth illustration, last week, with the declaration of a state of health emergency and new restrictive measures, including the curfew in nine metropolises, decided by the government, even “By a man all alone, up there, from the Elysee”, suggests François Ruffin. Like the rebel, the vast majority of opposition deputies deplore that Parliament was not consulted before once again putting in place this exceptional regime which authorizes the government and the prefects to restrict certain freedoms in exorbitant proportions. in relation to common law.

For the national secretary of the PCF, Fabien Roussel, this even constitutes a “Democratic crisis”: “Building trust, having consistency in decisions, being transparent means working together. However, today, decisions are made at the Château. ” This new decree puts an end to the transitional regime for exiting the state of emergency, which had lasted since July 11 and was in the process of being extended. By taking it, the government is certainly complying with the law of March 23, 2020, which brought the state of health emergency into French law. “But, even if the law does not require debate, the extent of this decree necessitated it, believes Communist Senator Céline Brulin. We are still talking about attacks on freedoms, without forgetting the consequences on labor law ”, such as the possibility of modifying working and rest times by ordinance.

The Constitution seems more than ever inadequate

On Tuesday, it was finally decided that MPs would sit exceptionally next weekend to debate, not the decree, but the future extension of the state of emergency, a law being necessary to extend it beyond four. weeks, as provided for in the law of 23 March 2020. This, moreover, borders on unconstitutionality and upsets the rule of law, since the 1958 text provides that the state of emergency (non-health) must be extended by Parliament, after only twelve days. The Constitutional Council did not react, however. Be that as it may, this Constitution seems more than ever inadequate. “If the parliamentary system is moribund, it is because of the fundamental law of the Ve Republic, which is a dying place for democracy; the Covid is revealing it again ”, observes sociologist Albert Ogien.

In a system where the role of the executive was already preeminent, the state of health emergency questions more than ever the role of Parliament, which seems to be reduced, during the crisis, to that of a “control body” of the government. government. But the tools for this control (questions to the government, commissions of inquiry) seem very weak. “Through this crisis, attempts to undermine parliamentary work are being confirmed. We can legitimately wonder if the President of Jupiter is not using the crisis to move in this direction, worries Céline Brulin. Faced with this, we must strengthen the weapon of parliamentary control, like that of citizens, which to date does not exist outside the courts. “

This control seems essential while states of emergency are less and less exceptional. Since the attacks of November 13, 2015, France has lived more than half the time in a state of emergency restricting fundamental freedoms. However, when a situation lasts, such as the terrorist threat or a pandemic, the exception must no longer apply. The dangerous temptation, then, would be to introduce into ordinary law measures intended to be strictly temporary, as Emmanuel Macron did with administrative searches or restrictions on the freedom to come and go, permanently introduced into the law. of 30 October 2017 strengthening the fight against terrorism.

Health should not obscure politics

The state of emergency should not constitute a laboratory aiming to measure the acceptability of the population with regard to the infringements of freedoms that it suffers. The Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon, has repeatedly recalled that she would ensure that exceptional freedom-killing measures do not become ordinary, like the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights and its president Jean-Marie Burguburu: “There is a risk of habituation to control measures, he declared in Mediapart last May. In some cases, the government may say to itself that, after all, if a measure has not led to an outcry, we continue. “

During the crisis, these protests are still little heard, the need to fight against the spread of the virus making them inaudible or non-existent. However, health should not obscure politics. Six members of the Scientific Council, including its president Jean-François Delfraissy, even write it in The Lancet, October 9: “When unrest looms, governments, instead of holding a debate on options, feel compelled to wave the stick. (…) In the current phase, it is time to move from a verticalist and technocratic approach to a more inclusive and open approach. “

This text also constitutes, for the Scientific Council, an opportunity to sweep aside certain criticisms addressed to it, accused of occupying too prominent a place in the management of the crisis. Added to the verticality of governance, this could have caused tensions, as in Marseille three weeks ago. The announcement of the closure of bars and restaurants was welcomed as a “Affront”, by the city council. Since March, local elected officials have been asking to be consulted more, to take their part in the management of the crisis. In August, Prime Minister Jean Castex claimed to put “More horizontality” by establishing the mayor-prefect couple, “But that’s the official word; in reality, the prefect is there, the local elected representatives are in the wind, explains Céline Brulin. A few days ago, the prefect of my department demanded that the curfew be extended to coastal towns near Rouen, without informing elected officials ”.

Crisis management is imposed by the executive alone

In Marseille and Paris, the rebellion is such that it has been proposed to create specific scientific councils for these cities. Michèle Rubirola, the Marseille mayor, clarified that she is wanted to ride a “Scientific and citizen council”, “with around thirty hospital and city doctors, researchers and citizens”. The idea has its limits, it seems undesirable for each metropolis to equip itself with such a body, in particular adding confusion to the scientific debate, which already lacks clarity. But it has the merit of underlining the need to take better account of everyone’s interests in order to improve crisis management. In France, it was imposed that only the executive, supported by pundits of medicine, was able to make the right decisions, without consulting the various sectors concerned, elected officials, caregivers or citizens, suspected of indiscipline . Instead, an insidious and paternalistic discourse took hold. Yet, especially during confinement, the population overwhelmingly adhered to the various measures. Paradoxically, democracy has even been very present, with a lot of initiatives, of solidarity on the ground, constate Emmanuel Hirsch, professor of medical ethics. We saw an invisible society mobilize, it was a strong act of democracy, but public decision-makers remained indifferent to it. “

This management of the crisis, in many respects catastrophic, will have increased the distrust of the population towards the government, which constitutes a risk in the proper consideration of the measures necessary to fight the virus. And accentuates an already glaring democratic crisis, emptying more and more voting booths.