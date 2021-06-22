Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, made his predictions on what summer 2021 will be like and how the pandemic will evolve

What will summer 2021 be like? Certainly less heavy than last year. In fact, the vaccination campaign continues, even if not at the pace set by the Government, and from 28 July we will finally be able to say goodbye to the mask even outdoors. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, tried to imagine what the Italians will be like in a long interview with Il Giornale in summer 2021 and very positive news seems to arrive from his comment.

Bassetti: “Summer 2021? We will have few cases but in autumn …”

“We will not have large numbers, it will be a quiet summer with the virus that is circulating very little. – said Bassetti, who in recent days has praised the attitude of young people towards prevention for Covid-19 – The problem will be very shortly, in 3-4 months: the difference compared to last year is that while before the virus continued to hatch, this year the fire under the ashes is there but the difference is that that fire in September-October will ignite more incisively than how many people it will find to infect. If we arrive with 80% of people vaccinated and schools with a large part of people vaccinated, – explains the virologist – it is likely that Covid will find an obstacle to its circulation as well as the Delta variant. If, on the other hand, he were to find large unvaccinated communities, there could be pains “.

Bassetti, however, has great confidence in the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine in the fight against variants, including the feared Delta or Indian: “The Scottish data just published in Lancet say that two doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, but it also applies to Modern, they manage to cover the Delta variant on hospitalizations and death at 100%, the same as for all the other variants. Vaccines work, – he added – the variants do not pierce them which means that it is right to be worried by keeping the guard and sequence all one thousand new cases daily so as to see if there is any variant, then carry out surveillance activities, but the best thing we can do to combat the variants is to vaccinate as many people as possible with two doses by next autumn in which we will obviously have a new circulation of viruses “.