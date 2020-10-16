The Prefect of Pyrénées-Orientales took an order ordering the closure of bars from 10 p.m. throughout the department, reports France Bleu Roussillon Friday October 16. The measure is applicable from Saturday 17 October. The prefect justifies this new turn of the screw by the very strong progression of the Covid-19 since last week in Perpignan where “the test positivity rate reaches 19.5% (…) We must reduce the risk of contamination in these places where there is a high density “.

We have observed a real slippage in the indicators since the end of last week Étienne Stoskop, Prefect of Pyrénées-Orientales at France Bleu Roussillon

The prefect also announces a strengthening of measures at the University of Perpignan and new rules concerning the wearing of masks in the Pyrénées-Orientales. “Now everyone must make an effort: by respecting the rules, we can still escape stronger measures. We do not want to relive the confinement, it would be a disaster”, reacted on France Bleu Hervé Montoyo, the president of Umih 66 (Union of trades in the hotel and restaurant industry).