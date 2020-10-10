Friday, October 9, at 10 p.m., the bars lowered the curtain in Lille, in the North, following the switch of the city into the maximum alert zone. They will remain closed for two weeks, because the health situation is deteriorating. For the students, opinions are divided between resignation and understanding. For professionals in the sector, closing bars in order to avoid contamination is inconsistent. “It’s really not normal! Me, I risk losing my job. We are closing the secure places, but people are celebrating at home”, indignant Marie Drey, barmaid.

Saturday morning, in the streets of Lille, the festive atmosphere already seems far away. Waking up is difficult for the inhabitants. “Tonight, it will be really weird, if I pass by, to see all the bars around closed”, explains a resident. A total of 800 bars and cafes have closed in the city.

