The pink city must go into the maximum alert zone on Tuesday, the bars will therefore have to close. Olivier Bouscatel “asks the State for compensation”.

“We have been talking about the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic for a few weeks so we are preparing slowly but we are a little disappointed because we find that there would have been other avenues to explore before closing the bars which are still the scapegoats “, reacted, Monday, October 12 on franceinfo, Olivier Bouscatel, vice-president of the Federation of traders of Toulouse.

The bars of the pink city will have to close for two weeks from Tuesday because Toulouse will switch to the maximum alert zone due to the coronavirus epidemic. Olivier Bouscatel deplores that we are closing all establishments, including “the small neighborhood cafes that work during the day”.

“There are 150 resuscitations in the region, at the height of the epidemic, we were at 300. It has been seven months that we could have prepared a somewhat extensive hospital system rather than shutting down the Toulouse economy”, continued Olivier Bouscatel, who is also the boss of several restaurants. “We can understand that there is a real health crisis, we are just asking the State for compensation, because we are being told about aid, but it is not aid”, he laments.

We have talked about billions of euros for tourism, but on the ground no one receives aid. There is always a small reason why we are not entitled to the device. Olivier Bouscatel to franceinfo

Olivier Bouscatel estimates that 4,000 establishments are threatened in the Occitanie region.