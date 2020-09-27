“We do not understand how the population is safer crowded in the metro than in our establishments, nor how the virus at 9:59 pm is harmless, and will kill everyone at 10:01 pm”, said Stéphane Manigold, one of the door – speech of the collective “Stay open”.

Several dozen restaurant owners, bar and nightclub owners and representatives of the hotel and catering sector gathered on Sunday, September 27, in front of the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris. They protested against the toughening of health measures affecting their establishments in the capital to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have come to show my anger, we must not be an adjustment variable”, declared Alain Fontaine, owner of the Parisian restaurant Le Mesturet, who came with his family to show that the “survival” sector is at stake. “There was time to prepare for 6 months (…). What are we going to do if we don’t find a vaccine? It’s endless “, he added.

“Today, I fear a shipwreck. Today, 30% of establishments are at risk of closing”, said Marcel Bénezet, president of the Cafés branch of GNI at ActuParis

Demonstration of bar owners in Paris at the Invalides: "We want the cancellation of the closing, with a risk of financial sinking for our companies. 30% are likely to close", according to Mr. Bénézet

The government has tightened the health measures taken to fight against the coronavirus epidemic in eleven French cities including Paris, where bars must close at 10 p.m. from Monday.

Restaurants that don’t serve “no alcohol without food” are not concerned, said the prefecture, but many protesters feared Sunday that these directives were only a step before a wider closure. “We do not understand how the population is safer crowded in the metro than in our establishments, nor how the virus at 9:59 pm is harmless, and will kill everyone at 10:01 pm”, said Stéphane Manigold, one of the spokespersons for the “Restons ouvert” collective.

At the head of four establishments including Maison Rostang, this restaurateur became famous thanks to his victory at the end of May against the insurer Axa, which refused to compensate the operating losses linked to Covid-19. He secured a financial deal with Axa, and the insurance giant has indemnified hundreds of other companies since.

“We have made big investments to ensure security in our establishments, and we are told that we are going to be closed anyway. It is as if we had thrown money down the drain”, he continued. “A lot of people will not be able to repay the State Guaranteed Loan (PGE), it must be canceled”, also estimated Stéphane Manigold.