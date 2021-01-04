The British government has decided to keep thousands of classes closed on Monday December 4 due to the new, more contagious variant of the virus circulating in England. “The recovery this morning is very partial “, explains journalist Matthieu Boisseau in duplex from London for France 2. “The start of the school year has been postponed by one to two weeks for all secondary schools (the equivalent of middle and high schools), and for primary schools in London and the south-east of England.“, specifies the journalist.

Millions of schoolchildren are affected by these school closures. But the Labor opposition and teachers’ unions are calling for even tougher measures: the closure of all schools across England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that this option is potentially being considered. Confusion reigns over the country. “Some parents received an email last night from their school which was to open its doors and which finally decided at the last moment to remain closed, difficult to organize under these conditions“, says Matthieu Boisseau.

