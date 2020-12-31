The corpse of a masked man lying on a street in Wuhan, China, was photographed on January 30, 2020. For hours, no one dares to approach: terror has spread to the city. Through this image widely shared on social networks, the world is discovering the raw truth of the coronavirus. Everything would have started here three months earlier, but we will have to wait until December 31, 2019 to see the first cases declared by the authorities: an atypical pneumonia soon to be renamed Covid-19. Soon, hospitals were overwhelmed, caregivers at their wit’s end.

Nearly 60 million people are placed in quarantine. In Asia, the virus is spreading rapidly: in Thailand, Japan, by air and by sea. France, Germany, Spain… The virus is also affecting Europe. On March 17, no country is spared. The epicenter is located in northern Italy: a thousand patients are on artificial respirators. So the caregivers call for help. Italy, then Spain, Great Britain, and France decree containment.

In mid-April, nearly 4 billion people, more than half of humanity, were confined. The United States, the world’s leading power, quickly became the country most affected; a temporary hospital is even erected in the heart of Central Park, New York. In Brazil, bodies pile up in gigantic mass graves. In one year, the virus will have killed more than 1.8 million people around the world. While many countries are vaccinating and reconfining in December 2020, Wuhan, where it all began, seems to be returning to normal life: the city is dancing, as if to celebrate its victory over the coronavirus.

The JT

