In a joint press release from the ARS, the Paris police headquarters and the Île-de-France prefecture indicate this Friday that the “Neighbors Day” should not take place indoors, and requires strict compliance with the measures barriers if it is organized outside.

The organizers of Neighbors Day, scheduled for Friday, September 18, are “invited to strictly ensure the implementation of measures to limit the risk of contagion” to Covid-19, indicates a joint press release from the Regional Health Agency, the Paris police headquarters and the Île-de-France prefecture. “LThe authorities advise against holding events in the closed common areas of buildings and homes, and call for more strict observance of sanitary rules in open spaces. Shared buffets must be prohibited “. “If the organizers of these events are not in a position to enforce the barrier measures, they must give up this organization”, the statement continued.

“The same goes for all festive gatherings, integration events and student evenings which are likely to disturb the populations and in which the barrier gestures are difficult to enforce”, also indicate the ARS and the prefectural authorities.

The authorities point to a “significant deterioration of the situation” health in the region and indicate that “lPrivate gatherings of more than ten people should be avoided in the Paris region“.

“A significant number of epidemic outbreaks have their origin in family or friendships. It is therefore up to everyone to protect their loved ones by reconsidering the organization of private gatherings, as soon as they include more than ten participants”, underlines the joint statement.

The authorities are also sending recalls to bars, cafes and restaurants: “Consumption while standing is prohibited. Customers must have a seat and observe the distances required by the operators of these establishments.”

Finally, the authorities believe that “the inaugurations, conferences, general assemblies, and any event bringing populations into contact, must be postponed as much as possible or see the volume of participants reduced, so as to allow physical distancing and respect for barrier gestures”.