A new vaccine developed by scientists in Austria has been shown to be effective against all known variants of SARS-CoV-2, including Omicron. According to a study released by the journal Allergy, the vaccine was effective even in the case of people who had not yet been inoculated with other vaccines against Covid-19.

The antigen vaccine was developed at MedUni Vienna, and induced a robust response in the tests performed.

“The PreS-RBD vaccine has the potential to induce immunity in both old and new variants of SARS-CoV-2 preventing infection by halting viral replication and transmission by inhibiting virus entry at the cellular level,” said the researcher. leads this study, Rudolf Valenta.

“Our data give us grounds to expect that this ready-to-produce antigen vaccine will be effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants known to date, including Omicron,” explained Valenta, who added that the vaccine appears to be “superior” to currently available vaccines in terms of “inducing neutralizing antibodies”.

Scientists on the MedUni Vienna team said the first clinical trials of this vaccine could take place this year if there is sufficient funding.

