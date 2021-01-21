Australia this week managed to zero coronavirus infections throughout its territory, which opened the possibility of starting a travel bubble with the Pacific islands, official sources reported Thursday.

“Today we have six days out of seven with zero cases in Australia,” Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Melbourne.

These results come after the state of New South Wales, the most populous in Australia and which has been free of infections for four days, overcame a regrowth that was detected in mid-December on the beaches of northern Sydney, which forced to confine some 250,000 inhabitants for at least two weeks.

People enjoy a day at the beach at Coogee Beach. Photo: Reuters.

For its part, the state of Victoria, the epicenter of the second wave of Covid-19 that broke out at the end of last June and which forced about 5 million inhabitants of the city of Melbourne to confine for the second time between July and November, accumulates 15 days without infections, after a contagion from Sydney.

Likewise, the state of Queensland has been free of infections for ten days after the three-day confinement of the 2.8 million inhabitants of Brisbane, the third most populous city in the country after Sydney and Melbourne, as a result of a worker in a center quarantine will become infected with a new highly contagious strain.

Coronavirus testing in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: EFE

Although some of the interstate movements are still prohibited, they are beginning to be lifted with caution, but the international borders, closed since last March with certain exceptions, will probably continue to be closed until the end of the year, although the majority of the population is vaccinated.

This led authorities to consider the potential creation of a travel bubble with the Pacific, if medical advisers agree.

Local authorities assess the return of tourism. Photo; AFP

“If the Pacific countries are able to show that they are at the lowest risk level – and they are doing extraordinarily well – and we are able to put the right protections in place, then we could well expand that bubble,” Minister Hunt said.

Currently, Australia only has a travel agreement that allows New Zealand residents to enter freely since last October, although they must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon return.

Hunt’s comments come after New South Wales head of government Gladys Berejiklian said that “there is no reason why we should not aspire to travel to New Zealand or some of the Pacific islands in the next few years. months, “according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Australia has accumulated some 28,750 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, which includes 909 deaths, and less than 200 active cases.

Source: EFE

