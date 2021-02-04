In the labyrinth of white corridors of the biology center of the Henri-Mondor hospital, in Créteil (Val-de-Marne), you have to make your way between the comings and goings of laboratory assistants in a hurry. White coats and sky-blue masks swirl from one aisle to another, marked out by swinging doors where enigmatic signs follow one another. “Pre-PCR 1”, “Sequencers”, “Laboratory of identifications” and, at the corner of an intersection, “Crocodiles, do not swim”: the office of Jean-Michel Pawlotsky, head of the bacteriology-virology service, and lover of Australia in his spare time. But times do not lend themselves to travel and the virologist is focused on his mission of sequencing strains of Covid-19. Objective: to identify the genome of the virus taken by PCR test from infected patients. Is it the “classic” strain of Sars-CoV-2, or one of these recently emerged English, South African or even Brazilian mutations?

Probably more contagious, perhaps resistant to vaccines, these mutants worry the public authorities. To better understand their spread on the territory, two flash investigations were carried out by the government. All the positive PCR tests of January 7 and 8, then those of January 26 and 27 were sequenced within three structures: at the Pasteur Institute, at the National Reference Center for Respiratory Infection Viruses in Lyon and within the platform genomics of CHU Henri-Mondor. Highly anticipated, full results of the second survey should be released ” At the beginning of next week “, believes Jean-Michel Pawlotsky, even if the first elements leaked Thursday (read below).

The results of the first investigation had already shown a progression of the English mutation. On January 28, during a press conference, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced that this variant affected “More than 2,000 patients per day”, against 500 at the beginning of the month. This is confirmed by Professor Pawlotsky, who observed it in the sequencing analyzes. “The number of English variants is increasing, it will probably replace the strain currently in the majority. It remains to be seen how long it will take ”, he exposes. Hanging on his white blouse, a pin bears: “I am vaccinated against Covid-19. “

Understanding the progress of variants is essential for the vaccination campaign. The latter is already suffering from dose delays announced by various laboratories while a race against time is launched to try to bypass the virus. The longer the injections delay, the more time it has to develop, and therefore to mutate, at the risk that the vaccines will ultimately be ineffective, and that new ones will have to be developed. In addition to the sequencing carried out as part of these investigations, the platform also supports positive samples sent by other laboratories that suspect the presence of a variant after a search by PCR oriented in this direction, as well as all positive tests. , suspect or not, carried out within the CHU. A search “Without a priori”, useful for flushing out “Possible new variants that we have not yet identified”, explains Christophe Rodriguez, director of the platform genomics.

“We understood at one point that we would have to hold on to the long term”

At 41, the young virologist supports Professor Pawlotsky, his eldest son, who sometimes talks to him about the beginnings of HIV he experienced in the 1980s, in his mission to compare its emergence to that of Covid. “Me, this is the first time”, he breathes, thinking of the epidemic and its magnitude. The appearance of the virus, and the need to sequence its genome, has changed the service. The teams are working “From morning to evening, including weekends, even if we understood at one point that we would have to hold on to the long term and therefore return to more sustainable rates”, remembers Christophe Rodriguez. The searcher “Works sick hours”, but ensure to live a moment ” exceptional “ of her career. ” We find ourselves in a situation where we say to ourselves that we are really capable of being able to do something. It is a heavy responsibility. We must be on the bridge ”, he admits.

Surveyed by the virologist, the laboratory rooms reveal the different stages of a sequencing operation. Plates lined with tiny glass tubes containing the samples sit alongside big booming machines: the sequencers. They work “Like very high definition cameras”, and screen the genome of the virus previously stripped of its protective envelope. This material, the analysis of which is similar to reading “From a series of 29,000 letters cut into packs of 150”, is then compared to models, stored in a repertoire of already sequenced genomes. In addition to the observed presence of English and South African variants, the virologist claims to have tracked down “Some cases” of Brazilian and Californian mutation.

At the moment, the platform sequencers are running at full speed to meet the glaring demand that France has been facing since December and the arrival of the English variant. “This news has caused a rise in, explains Jean-Michel Pawlotsky, two weeks ago, we did 200 sequences, last week 600, and our goal for the coming months is to get around 1000 a week. ” The idea, beyond offering a photograph of the viral circulation at a given moment, is to establish “A monitoring program” to better understand the epidemic. “The qualitative is only of interest if it has quantitative consequences. If the number of cases is stagnating or decreasing, it is less important to know which virus is present. On the other hand, if we notice that this number is increasing, we must be able to know if it is linked to a particular variant ”, summarizes the professor. A sequencing logic that the United Kingdom has been applying for some time, but “Which is not in the French tradition”, explains Jean-Michel Pawlotsky.

“For a rise in power, additional resources are needed! “

“Crises are an opportunity to identify gaps”, continues the virologist, who believes in the gradual implementation of French-style sequencing. This will require addressing possible shortages. Because the devil is in the details. A sequencer is worth around 300,000 euros, but these are small plastic components, “What costs the least”, and reagents, which risk being rationed under the pressure of global demand. “To achieve a rise in power, additional resources are also needed! “ asserts Professor Pawlotsky, who indicates to have sent to the Ministry of Health a request in this direction. “We have the technology, the equipment, but, in order to increase to 600 sequences per week, we had to deploy additional personnel”, he describes.

In one of the rooms of the unit, a member of the platform team welcomes a technician and a laboratory technician, arrived from the neighboring genetics department and volunteers to lend a hand to their colleagues.“We came to train”, launches one of them while observing the handling of a sample plate.“We are used to this kind of material, that’s why we offer our help”, adds her colleague. Other reinforcements also came from the oncology department. How could the sequencing platform function without them? After a while, however, they will be forced to return to their original department. Beyond the material needs, as often in the public hospital, it is the lack of personnel that constitutes the main difficulty.